Capt. Gregory P. Dowd, Sr. US Navy (Ret.) EASTON — Gregory P. Dowd, Sr. passed away peacefully on July 26, 2022, in Easton, MD at the age of 88.
Greg was born in St. Louis, Missouri to William Charles & Mary Helen Dowd. He graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with a B.S. in Zoology and then joined the US Navy in 1955, earning his Wings of Gold in 1957, Greg retired after 26 years as a Captain. While in the Navy he earned his M.S. at George Washington University, attended the Industrial College of the Armed Forces, and was designated as one of the first 100 Aeronautical Maintenance Duty Officers in the Navy.
During his Naval Aviation career, he flew the SNJ, T-28 Buckeye, TV-2 Shooting Star, F9F-2 Panther, F9F-8 Cougar, SNB-5P Twin Beech, U-1A Otter, R4D Dakota, R6D Liftmaster, F3D Skynight, and F3H Demon. His duty stations included being wintered over in Antarctica, Key West, Jacksonville, Alameda, Washington, DC, and San Diego. While he was in Antarctica, he logged the 1st night instrument landing in an UC-1 Otter in June of 1958. During the Vietnam War he served on several aircraft carriers including the Hancock, Midway, Forestall, Kitty Hawk, Constellation, America, and Coral Sea in various Aircraft Maintenance Officer roles.
During his service to our country, he received commendations including: The Legion of Merit, Navy Commendation with Gold Star, Navy Achievement Medal with Gold Star, Antarctic Service Medal with Wintered over Device, Vietnam Service Medal with 6 Bronze Stars, Navy Expeditionary Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal with 4 Bronze Stars among others.
After retirement from the Navy, Greg worked in the defense contracting industry with several firms including CACI where he met his longtime friend and fellow "Kirkwood, MO boy" Ron Flauaus (Crystal) (this led to many great times and stories in Buckwheat Valley).
Greg retired in 2002 to Buckwheat Valley in Pennsylvania where he enjoyed his time with many close friends. An avid fly fisherman, Greg traveled on numerous fishing trips across the globe. Most special were his annual trips to Spruce Creek with his children for fishing, storytelling and hours filled with laughter. In 2010, Greg moved to Easton to be closer to family. He enjoyed his home overlooking a beautiful pond where he would do a spot of fishing, watch his geese, and enjoy the evening sunsets.
Greg's family was large, 3 boys and 3 girls. Greg was predeceased by his mother and father as well as his sister Janet and brothers Jack and Dick. Greg is survived by his sisters Sue (Pat) Lauber-Fleming of High Ridge, MO and Dori Kelly of Canton, GA; his children Greg Jr. (Karyl) of Wilmington, NC, Bill (Cathy) of Easton, MD and Laura of Del Mar, CA; and six loving grandchildren, Melissa (Dan) Pirrmann of Ridgewood, NJ; Jennifer (Kaleb) Neher of Goldsboro, NC with great-grandchildren Grace, Brennan and Jamison; Conner Dowd of Meridian, MS; Claire Dowd of Easton, MD; Keith Aylwin of Orion, MI and Troy Aylwin of San Diego, CA.
Services with full military honors will be held at Jefferson Barracks (St. Louis, MO) on November 12, 2022, at 9am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Talbot Hospice Foundation, Easton, MD or the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation.
