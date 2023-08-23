Capt. Jimmy L. Parsons CAMBRIDGE — Captain Jimmy Lee "Bo" Parsons, 57, of Cambridge went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at his home. He was born in Georgia on November 2, 1965 and was a son of Dolores Gee Parsons and the late James C. Parsons.
He graduated Johnson High School class of 1984. On July 13, 1987, he was hired at the Gwinnett County, GA Fire Department. During his tenure there, he held the positions of Fire Fighter, EMT and Driver/Engineer until his retirement on November 2, 2014. In August of 2014, he entered The Salvation Army Evangeline Booth College to become an officer and pastor in The Salvation Army. During his service, he held appointments in Grafton, WV, Havre de Grace, MD, and he was currently serving in Cambridge, MD. He loved his Lord, his family and serving others. In his leisure time, he enjoyed doing Legos, puzzles, and restoring antique furniture.
He is survived by his wife Captain Wendy (Cooper) Parsons, his mother Dolores (Gee) Parsons, a son Christopher Allan Cooper and wife Jessica, two daughters Candace Lora Stradley and husband Kevin and Caitlin Lee Parsons and fiancé Tucker Sutlive, three grandchildren Sofia Stradley, Benjamin Stradley and Arya Cooper, three sisters Pamela Morrow and husband Jim, Sandy Parsons and Nikki Curry and husband Rick, a niece Tasha, four nephews Charles, DJ, Gage and Taylor.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 11 AM at The Salvation Army located at 200 Washington Street, Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
