Carl F. Speorl NEWARK, DE — Carl F. Speorl, age 88, of Newark, DE, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021.
Born in Federalsburg, MD, on December 26, 1932, he was the son of the late Phillip Carl and Caroline (Bramble) Speorl. Carl graduated from Hurlock High School in 1951, then proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1955 until 1957, while stationed in Germany. Carl made his 19-year career as a construction supervisor for Greggo & Ferraro Construction and worked for 2 decades at James Julian Construction. He and his wife, Edna, were faithful members of Newark Baptist Church. Carl loved hunting and vegetable gardening. With a smile, he would always say, "I love to grow, can and eat tomatoes."
In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Edna Mae Speorl; sisters, Dorothy Stidham, Hazel Downes, Lillian Layton, Hilda Swain, and Betty Jean Wilson; and sister-in-law, Linda Spiezo. He is survived by his two very dedicated and loving nieces and caregivers, Diane Wharry (Jim) and their daughter, Leanna, and Vicki Paisley (Don), and many loving nieces and nephews.
Carl's family would like to express their gratitude to all of the staff at NeuroCare, Season's Hospice, and Carl's neighbor, Jim Evans, for all of their care, compassion, and assistance in taking care of Uncle Carl.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am until 12 pm on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Newark Baptist Church, 6011 Telegraph Road, Elkton, MD, followed by a funeral service at 12 pm. Interment will be held in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE. Face masks are required for all in attendance.
Any family members or friends who are unable to attend Carl's funeral service can live stream the service by visiting Newark Baptist Church at Fair Hill website, and clicking on Services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carl's memory to Newark Baptist Church, 6011 Telegraph Road, Elkton, MD 21921.
