Carl S. McCollister, Jr. CAMBRIDGE — Carl S. McCollister, Jr., 86, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at his home. He was born in Dorchester County on June 23, 1935 and was a son of the late Carl S. McCollister, Sr. and Emma Knauer McCollister.
Mr. McCollister graduated from Cambridge High School. He was a farmer for many years and later, he did some painting on the side. Mr. McCollister enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and watching old westerns. He was a past member of Immanuel United Church of Christ, Cambridge Elks, and Cambridge Christian Fellowship.
He is survived by his wife Frances D. McCollister of East New Market, three sons Ronnie McCollister and wife Sandy of East New Market, Terry McCollister and wife Donna of Cambridge and Rick McCollister and wife Karen of East New Market, grandchildren Ryan McCollister and wife Amanda of East New Market, Heather Travers and husband Rick of Cambridge, Doug McCollister and wife Brooksie of Linkwood, Megan Raughton of Cambridge and Hannah McCollister of Secretary, great grandchildren Harper, Jackson, Kaleigh, Gavin, Layla, Dylan, Tristen and Noah, a sister Alice Keyes of Cambridge and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Ryan McCollister, Doug McCollister, Tristen Raughton, Jeff Keyes, Kevin Keyes, and Rick Rios.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 1pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. George W. Wheatley, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of choice.
