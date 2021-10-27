Carla K. Robinson "Star" GRASONVILLE — Carla "Star" Robinson, age 69, of Grasonville, MD was surrounded by her loving family as she peacefully passed away on Tuesday, October 19,, 2021 at Laurel Regional Hospital in Maryland.
Carla was born with an identical twin sister on November 1, 1951, in Geneva, New York to Isabelle (King) and Dr. Philip Weckel. She was an incredibly talented swimmer in high school where she swam for the Montclair YMCA Swim Team and was unbeatable for 3 straight years. Carla won numerous first place medals in the Regional American Athletic Union (AAU) swim meet in Butterfly. She then qualified and swam in the National AAU Finals in 1968 winning 3 first place medals, and breaking the time record in each event, which was not surpassed for 6 years. Carla graduated from Bradley University in 1973 with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
Carla's warm and outgoing personality allowed her to have a long and successful career selling commercial pest control, where she was recognized on numerous occasions for her accomplishments at the national level. Her passion, however, was fishing and crabbing on the Chesapeake Bay and offshore in the Atlantic. Carla was a respected angler whose enthusiasm for her sport was unwavering. Carla's catches include five species of Bill Fish, Pacific Striped Marlin, Sailfish, Spearfish, numerous White Marlin, and a Blue Marlin over 400 pounds, all on stand-up tackle with no help. Carla additionally reeled in numerous Bluefin Tuna exceeding 200 pounds and won the Delray Beach Kingfish Tournament in both the men's and women's division.
In Carla's more recent retirement years, she could often be found swimming laps, relaxing with her beloved Matt at their community pool or crabbing in the local waters in her Carolina Skiff.
Carla was preceded in death by her mother Isabelle, father Philip, and step-father, Gerald Raymond. She is survived by her long-time partner of 10 years, Colonel Matt Kambrod (Ret), later Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army, and two children, Jamie Baltrotsky (Michael) of Middletown, MD, and Andrew Malinak (Erika Norris) of Tacoma, WA. She is additionally survived by two sisters, Claire King of Salt Lake City, UT, Pamela Dove of South Hampton, NY, and three grandchildren, Madelyn, Olivia, and Molly Baltrotsky.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 7, 2021 from 1PM to 3PM at the Oyster Cove Clubhouse, 100 Oyster Cove Drive, Grasonville, MD 21638.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.
