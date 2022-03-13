Carlyle Purcell Brady EASTON — Carlyle Purcell Brady died peacefully at her home in Easton, Maryland on January 24th, 2022. She was 98 years old. She was born on April 7, 1923, in Bronxville, New York, the only child of Edward Wilson Purcell and Mildred Fisher Purcell. Following her graduation from Marylawn of the Oranges Preparatory School, she received a BA from St. Elizabeth's College in Convent Station, New Jersey. In 1946 she married John Joseph Brady. They had five children, M. Carlyle Brady (W. Curtis Sewell) who predeceased her, Sharon Brady Raimo (Bernard) of Washington, D.C., Edward Purcell Brady (Marybeth) of Cockeysville, Maryland, John Joseph Brady (Joanne) of Clemons, NC and Kevin Michael Brady (Denise) of Washington, D.C. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
After relocating with her husband and children from New Jersey to Easton in 1960, Carlyle was an active member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, the Harbor Club, Tred Avon YC, and the Talbot Country Club. She was a member of the Memorial Hospital Ladies' Auxiliary and a volunteer with Talbot Hospice Foundation.
A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 19th at 11am at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 1210 S. Washington Street, Easton, MD.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Talbot Hospice Foundation or to St. Coletta of Greater Washington. Special thanks from Carlyle's family are extended to her caregivers who were unmatched in kindness and loving devotion.
