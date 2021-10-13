Carmon Lee Dilworth GREENSBORO — Carmon Lee Dilworth of Greensboro, Maryland passed away on October 9, 2021. He was 78.
Born on October 23, 1942, in Kingsville, Maryland he was the son of the late Samuel L. Dilworth and Emma Willig Dilworth. Carmon graduated from Parkville High with the class of 1959 and went on to serve honorably in the United States Navy for four years where he was a crew member of the USS Intrepid. Afterwards, Carmon operated Sand Hill farms for 44 years and was a member of the American Legion Post 29.
Carmon is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Charlene Taylor Dilworth and children, Joyce of Marydel, Delaware, Ben Dilworth (Kayla) of Greensboro, Maryland, Samuel Dilworth of Palmdale, Florida, and Patricia Dilworth of Greensboro, Maryland. As well as grandchildren, Kyle Edwards, Weston Dilworth, Riley Dilworth, Reagan Dilworth, and Amelia Dilworth. He is also survived by his siblings, Henry L. Dilworth of Kingsville, Maryland and niece, Terri Barrett of Kingsville Maryland and nephew, Robert Barrett of Tampa, Florida.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021, from 1pm-2pm at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home located at 106 West Sunset Avenue, Greensboro, Maryland. A service will follow beginning at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Christ Episcopal Church at 107 Gay Street, Denton, Maryland 21629.
