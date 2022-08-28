Carol Callaghan EASTON — The Reverend Carol Callaghan, a deacon in the Episcopal Diocese of Easton, Maryland, died on August 19, 2022. Ordained to the Sacred Order of Deacons on July 23, 2005, by the Right Reverend James Shand, Tenth Bishop of the Diocese of Easton, Carol served Christ Church Easton until her retirement in May 2014.
Carol was beloved by her church community. She rejoiced in their work together devoted to the Church through ministry, discipleship, study, prayer and fellowship. Many received the grace of Carol's pastoral care and by exploring with her the mysteries of their faith. She taught classes in the Old Testament and New Testament, Spiritual Discipline, and The Episcopal Church. She led devotions and studies tied to the Christian liturgical year, a weekly Healing Service, a Women's Prayer Group, and Compline. Under her leadership, Christ Church joined the national Stephen Ministry organization that raises up members of a congregation to provide one-to-one care to people hurting and in crisis. Congregants were trained by the Rev. Callaghan to be lay Eucharistic ministers, lectors, acolytes, and Stephen Ministers.
Prior to joining the Episcopal clergy, Carol taught in the Montgomery County Public Schools for nearly twenty years, from 1978 to 1997. She held a Master's degree in English and taught literature - especially Shakespeare - to at-risk teens in an alternative high school. "I found I could respond to the pain of teenagers - the abused, neglected, unloved, hurt and lonely," she said.
Carol met her husband of thirty-three years, Kevin Callaghan, at MCPS. Together they worked alongside mental health professionals to help the students and their families. Carol and Kevin moved to the Eastern Shore in 1997. Carol began her Christian discernment after an experience with the Divine in a small hamlet in Ireland, and she found early encouragement first from the Rev. Harry Bainbridge and, later, support and trust from the Rev. William Ortt.
Carol Lee Cox was born September 9, 1946, in Baltimore, Maryland, the eldest child of Marilyn Donahue Cox and James Allen Cox. She is survived by her beloved Kevin; a daughter, Elizabeth Scott; a grandson, Joseph Scott; brothers, Robert Cox and Fred Hollingsworth; nieces, Ashley Cox and Tricia Hollingsworth; nephew, Fred Hollingsworth; and a loving extended Callaghan family. A sister, June Moore, predeceased her.
A funeral service will be held at Christ Church, 111 South Street, on Wednesday, September 7, at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601 or Talbot Interfaith Shelter, 107 Goldsborough Street, Easton, Maryland 21601.
