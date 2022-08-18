Carol Elizabeth Peck Hunsicker FEDERALSBURG — Carol Elizabeth Peck Hunsicker of Federalsburg passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was 72
She was born on June 22, 1950 in Glen Burnie, Maryland; the daughter of the late Harley Brady and Betty Nichols Brady of Glen Burnie.
She graduated from Glen Burnie High School. She later earned an Associates Degree in Addictions Counseling from Chesapeake College.
She worked as an addictions counselor most all of her life. She worked very hard to help those in need of love, support and encouragement through behavior counseling. She worked for Talbot County, and prior to that worked at the Whitsett Center in Chestertown.
In her free time, she loved to "doodle" and was a very talented artist. She also enjoyed working and tending to her flowers and garden.
She is survived by her wife Stephanie Hunsicker of Federalsburg; five children: Tanya Hundley of Federalsburg, Noah Peck and his wife Jessica of Saint Michaels, Amber Forrest of Federalsburg, Brittany Sisitsky and her husband Tyler of Preston, Rachel Olsen of Easton and Kristen Kimmel and her husband Kyle of Glen Burnie; thirteen grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and one brother.
In addition to her Father, she was preceded in death by a sister Robin Spence.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on 8/23 at Carpenter St. Saloon in St. Michaels MD from 11a.m to 1p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society by visiting www.cancer.org
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
To plant a tree in memory of Carol Hunsicker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.