Carol LeCompte EASTON — Cuthbert Beloved wife, mother and adoring grandmother and great-grandmother, Carol passed away on May 25, 2022 at age 86 in Easton, MD.
Born in Phoenixville, PA, to the late Kilburn and Elizabeth LeCompte, she was raised in the Main Line of Philadelphia, graduating from Lower Merion High School where at age 15 she met the love of her life and future husband - Lynn Cuthbert. At LaSalle Junior College in Boston, MA, Carol studied to be a medical secretary. She worked in doctors' offices until she married Lynn in 1957 and became an Army wife for the first four years of her marriage. After having three children, Carol used her skills as an accomplished seamstress to start and run a handbag company with her best friend. Carol loved painting and design, was an active tennis player and golfer, and was happiest at home in her gardens with her family and dogs. She and Lynn made great friends in many places, moving for Lynn's job with Western Electric, including King of Prussia, PA, New Orleans, LA, Princeton Junction, NJ, Madison, CT, Gaithersburg, MD. They finally retired to their most special summer vacation spot, Rehoboth Beach, DE.
Carol is survived by her children Kimberly Baker and Lori Cuthbert; her grandchildren Courtney Votey and Chillian Cuthbert-Emon; her son-in-law Glenn Baker; and her great-grandchildren Jazmine and Justin Votey. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years Lynn and son Jeffrey.
Carol's family will celebrate her life privately. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD, 21601
