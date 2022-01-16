Carol Payne Gadsby ST. MICHAELS — Carol Payne Gadsby, age 72, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022, in St. Michaels, Maryland, surrounded by her family. There will be a private Celebration of Life in the spring.
She was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on December 5, 1949. She was the beloved daughter of the late Ernst W. Payne and Louise Elizabeth Payne (Maisel).She graduated from Washington College, in Chestertown, Maryland, in 1971. She earned a Master of Science in Education from John Hopkins University in 1989 and a Master of Science in Clinical Psychology from Loyola College in 1999.
Carol was an educator who was committed to helping elementary school children. From 1971 to 2013 she worked as a teacher, administrator and school psychologist in the both public and private schools in Maryland.
In 1971, she married the late John E. Gadsby. They lived and raised their family in Baltimore until moving to St. Michaels in 1999. She was devoted to their marriage and remained so during John's prolonged battle with cancer.
Carol is survived by her son, David, his wife Joanna and their children, Rhys and Drew; her daughter Megan, Megan's partner Wing and his daughter Charlotte; her son Eric, his wife Sarah Kiley and their children, Rosemary and Bram; her sister-in-law, Kathey Payne; and her beloved and loyal personal assistant, Debbie Bridges. She is preceded in death by her father, mother, husband, and brother Thomas E Payne.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's memory may be made to Washington College, the Schooner Sultana Foundation, or Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD. 21601.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home-Ostrowski Chapel of St. Michaels.
