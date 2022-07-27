Carol Sue Conrad FELTON, DE — Carol Sue Conrad, 72, of Felton, DE was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 22, 2022.
In addition to complications from congestive heart failure, she fought a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease.
She was born in Baltimore, MD to the late Vance and Velma (Eagle) Badger. She retired after working with Safeway pharmacy. Carol was a longtime member of Kent Island U.M. Church before moving to Delaware with her husband and attended Whatcoat U.M. Church in Camden. She loved to serve the Lord and loved singing in the praise team at church. Carol also enjoyed doing arts and crafts, especially sewing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joel Badger.
Carol is survived by her husband, Bruce Conrad; son, Jason Conrad; daughter, Carrie Jones (Darren); brother, Ronald Badger (Sharon); and many special nieces, nephews and cousins and friends.
A visitation will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 2 to 3 pm, with funeral services to begin at 3:00 pm in the chapel of Whatcoat U.M. Church, 16 N. Main Street, Camden, DE 19934. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Carol Conrad to Whatcoat U.M. Church, 16 N. Main St., Camden, DE 19934.
