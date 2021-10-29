Carole STEVENSVILLE — Cascio Carole Michelfelder Cascio, 78, of Kent Island, died at her home on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Carole was born July 5, 1943, in Dade County, Florida, to her late parents, Louis Edward Michelfelder, and Natalie Beatley Cockey. Carole had two siblings, sister June Terry Hewett of Florida, and step-brother, the late Wayne Kempske. Carole moved to Maryland when she was 13.
She married Andrew Murray Cascio in the early 1980s, and they shared their lives until his death in August, 2019. They are survived by his three daughters: Andrea White, Jennifer Cascio and Patricia Sommerville.
Carole earned a bachelor's degree in Physical Education from Towson State Teachers College, and a master's degree from George Washington University. She was a professor at Goucher College in Towson before transferring to Essex Community College. In addition to teaching health classes, she created the college's original Dance Troupe and served on numerous administrative committees at the college until retiring. She was very proud of her students that went on to a successful career in dance and choreography.
Although she formally retired from teaching, she continued to share her knowledge and experience. She taught Pilates to seniors locally, and as word spread, her classes usually filled on the first day of registration.
After retiring, Carole devoted much of her time to her artistic career as a painter and ceramist. She was always learning and experimenting with new ideas. Her work was displayed and sold in galleries in Chestertown, Easton, and Annapolis. She was an active member of Kent Island Federation of Arts, ArtEast, and the Working Artists Forum in Easton.
Carole loved beauty and creativity in all forms. She designed the landscape and gardens at her home. She and her husband, Andy, even did most of the physical work to implement her design.
She loved animals...all animals. She had cats and dogs and birds and horses and even a duck that she became Mom to. Carole had a gift in connecting with animals as much as she did with people. She also was involved in supporting her community...helping with cleanup, judging at the 4-H fair, and supporting fund raising for various organizations.
Carole's warmth, caring and concern touched many many people and her memory will live through all those that knew her.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date in her memory.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity or non-profit of your choice. Some of Carole's favorites were: Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, The Kent Island Federation of Arts in Stevensville, or Queen Anne's County Animal Services in Queenstown.
