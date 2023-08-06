Carole Jean Andersen EASTON — Carole was born on 13 February 1935 in New York City, N.Y. to the late Charles B. Argilander and Hilda Sophia Haapannen Argilander.
APG Chesapeake
Carole Jean Andersen EASTON — Carole was born on 13 February 1935 in New York City, N.Y. to the late Charles B. Argilander and Hilda Sophia Haapannen Argilander.
In 1942 the family moved to Worcester, Massachusetts to work in the WW II war effort. She and Neil R. Andersen were married on March 10, 1956. Upon graduation from Worcester Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in June 1956, she began her long career, which covered several areas of nursing and locations. While still living in Worcester, she and Neil added Scott and then Tina to the family.
In addition to her nursing career, Carole spent many hours pursuing her love of arts and crafts, i.e., weaving, stain glass productions, pottery; but mostly her painting. As she and Neil traveled extensively, Carole became a canvas stitcher, eventually designing and executing her designs in crewel embroidery.
Her son, Dr. Scott K. Andersen has been a veterinarian in Southern Maryland. Her daughter, Tina, has spent her years as an Environmental Health Specialist at the Garrett County Health Department. There are seven grandchildren: Steven Andersen, Kristen Hostetler, Nicki Andersen, Ethan Andersen, Aiden Andersen, Karla Buckel and Derek Buckel. Also in the wings are five great grandchildren.
After retirement, Carole and Neil volunteered at the Maritime Museum in St. Michael's MD helping to initiate the Academy of Life Long Learning. Carole also volunteered for the Memorial Hospital of Easton, chairing the Hypotension group. As a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church, Carole worked on Alter Guild, taught Sunday School, and worked on the "Choices" Program.
There will be a memorial service on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at 11am at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 7215 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD 21601. The family will receive guests 1 hour prior to the service.
Interment will be private.
Donations in memory of Carole may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 7215 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD or Talbot Hospice Foundation, Inc., 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
APG Chesapeake
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.