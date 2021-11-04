Carole M. Gaucher Pink WILMINGTON, DE — Carole M. (Pink) Gaucher, age 78, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 31, 2021.
Born in Cambridge, MD on March 27, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Clifford Reginald and Clarissa Elizabeth (Robbins) Pink. After high-school graduation, Carole obtained her Associate Degree in Accounting in 1979 and her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and Accounting in 1982. She worked as an accountant for many years, for many different firms until her mental illness became debilitating. Carole was a former member of St. John the Beloved Church, where she ran a pre-school Sunday Program. She was very musical and enjoyed listening to music, as well as playing the piano and the flute. Carole was a passionate collector of Snow Babies and dolls. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, cooking, crocheting, traveling, and camping. More than anything, Carole enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her, Carole was preceded in death by her sisters, Patricia Pink and Susan Bishop. She is survived by her former spouse, Jacques Gaucher; her children, Patrick Gaucher (Arielle), Bernadette Danklef (Duane), and Michael Gaucher (Mary Beth); 7 grandchildren, Heather Cederholm, Janet Borders, Candice Danklef Cook, Steven Danklef, Lindsey Danklef Ferrero, Louis Gaucher, and Zoe Gaucher; 11 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am until 12 pm on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Grace United Methodist Church, 501 Race Street, Cambridge, MD 21613, where a funeral service will begin at 12 pm. Face coverings will be required for all those in attendance not immunized with the COVID-19 vaccine per the Governor of Maryland. Interment will follow in Old Trinity Episcopal Church Cemetery, 1716 Taylors Island Road, Church Creek, MD 21622.
Carole battled serious mental illness during the last 30 years of her life. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carole's memory to the National Alliance on Mental Illness: Delaware, ATTN: Samantha Havens, 2400 West 4th Street, Wilmington, DE 19805.
