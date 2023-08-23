Carole Scott HURLOCK — Carole Ann Gemeny Scott, 86, of Hurlock, died August 17, 2023, at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton. Born April 13, 1937, at Garfield Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Ferguson Gemeny, Sr., and Lena Mason Gemeny.
Carole was raised in Washington, D.C. and graduated from Calvin Coolidge High School. She attended the University of Maryland for two years, where she was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority and met her future husband, David W. Scott. They were married on August 7, 1957.
Although Carole lived in D.C., her fondest memories from childhood were of summers spent at Breezy Point Beach in Calvert County. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and hunting for sharks' teeth and other fossils on the shores of Chesapeake Bay. After getting married and moving to the Eastern Shore, she was a substitute teacher for many years for Dorchester County Public Schools. She later worked at Dorchester General Hospital in Patient Registration and the Business Office, which transferred to Easton before her retirement in 1999. Carole was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church, most recently at Unity Washington in Hurlock. She was also a long-time member of the Dorchester Center for the Arts and was still taking watercolor classes there until about two months ago. Of all her roles, Carole loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, and artist the most.
She is survived by two sons, Doug Scott (Patti) of Hurlock and Kevin Scott (Barbara) of Lake Frederick, Virginia; and a daughter, Beth Spencer (Joe) of East New Market; grandchildren Jason Scott (Casey), Melissa Manzione (Nick), Mason Scott, Spencer Scott, Brandon Harrison, Jonathan Spencer, Savanna Nossick (Ryan), Sydney Spencer, Shelby Spencer, and Olivia Nossick; great-grandchildren Sloane and Brady Scott, Asher and Lucas Manzione, Brent Spencer, and Waylen Smith; cousins James and Linda Scott; Vernon "Chip" Phillips whom she thought of as a son; her best friend of many years, Willa Klingensmith; caregiver, Nancy Stephens; and many other cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, David, after 64 years of marriage, in 2022; and her brothers, Ferguson "Scoofer" Gemeny, Jr. and Robert "Neal" Gemeny.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 25, 2023, at 12 Noon at Unity Washington Church. The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. Pastors George Simmons and John Allen will officiate. Interment will follow in Unity Washington Cemetery.
Carole's grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. James Scott, Chip Phillips, Buddy Gemeny and Greg Scott will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Donations in memory of Carole may be made to Dorchester Center for the Arts, 321 High Street, Cambridge, MD 21613.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
