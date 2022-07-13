Caroline S. Cline EAST NEW MARKET — Caroline Skinner Cline, Mayor of East New Market, died at 2:00 AM on Friday, July 8, 2022. A native Alabamian, she was descended from the earliest settlers of the Tombigbee Territory. Mrs. Cline maintained a life-long interest in genealogy and family history. A dedicated preservationist, she took pride in her eighteenth-century home, Buckland, and the National Historic sites of the town of East New Market.
Mayor Cline served as chair of the Dorchester County Heritage Management Board, and was a member, then president, of the Board of Directors of the Dorchester Arts Center, the Dorchester County Library, and the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy. She also served on the Advisory Board of the Department of Education of Dorchester County. She held memberships and offices in the Forest Garden Club, Friends of Montpelier, the Caroline Garden Club, the Choctaw County Historical Society, and Trinity Methodist Church's Administrative Board. She will be remembered as an enthusiastic teacher of youth as well as an advocate of animal friends.
Mrs. Cline was preceded in death by her husband, Raleigh Cline, and her parents, Grady and Ruth Skinner. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law (Drs. Carol Neel and John Horner), four grandchildren (Margaret Trissel, Clare Davis, Coleman Horner, and Nell Horner), three great-grandchildren, and a special nephew and niece (Bob and Melanie Reichley).
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Trinity United Methodist Church in East New Market where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
