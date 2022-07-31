EDEN — Carolyn Jane Knauer, 80, of Eden, MD passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at her niece’s home in Trappe. She was born in Cambridge on March 26, 1942 and was a daughter of the late Ervin Knauer, Sr. and Elnora McWilliams Knauer.
Ms. Knauer graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1960. She worked for the FBI, Geico Insurance Company and later was a Professional Dog Groomer. Ms. Knauer enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, hiking, reading, and boating.
She is survived by her brother Franklin Knauer (Cathy), nieces Shirley Ann Windsor, Jean Ann Frampton, Lou Diefenderfer (Sonny), Patti K. DeWitt (Bob), Debbie Knauer, two nephews Bryan Knauer and Michael Knauer. Besides her parent, Ms. Knauer is preceded in death by a brother Irvin Knauer, Jr. and a nephew Irvin (Butch) Carl Knauer III.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 10 am at Dorchester Memorial Park with Rev. Steven Bloodsworth officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613, Wicomico Humane Society, 5130 Citation Drive, Salisbury, MD 21804 or to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
