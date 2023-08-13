Carolyn Lednum Simmons EASTON — Carolyn (Lednum) Simmons passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023, at Bay Village in Annapolis, MD. She was 85.
Carolyn was born in Easton, MD, on October 11, 1937, the daughter of Wilmer and Mildred (Cohee) Lednum. She was a graduate of the Class of 1955 at Easton High School. Carolyn graduated from Towson University (called Towson State Teachers' College at that time) in 1959.
She taught 6th grade in Baltimore County and then in Prince George's County for seven years (total) and later served as a substitute teacher. Subsequently, Carolyn obtained her paralegal certification from the University of Maryland and was employed at Ewing and Dietz in Easton.
She married Arthur L. Simmons of Annapolis (originally from Roanoke, VA) in 1965. They moved to Queenstown in 1970.
Carolyn was gifted at cooking and needlework, and was a talented singer and pianist. She loved being with family and friends, reading, and traveling.
She was predeceased by her husband of 31 years, her parents, and her brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Anne Lednum, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She is survived by her daughter, Lori Yuhas (Len); her son, Craig Simmons; sister, JoAnn (Lednum) Moses; many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews; and several cousins.
Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 16, with a visitation from 10-11am and a service at 11am at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Easton, followed by burial in Oxford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to ChesterWye Foundation, Langton Green or Gilchrist Hospice Care of Maryland using these links:
