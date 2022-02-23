Carolyn Payne Hubbard "Peggy" EASTON — Carolyn "Peggy" Payne Hubbard of Easton, MD, passed away at Heartfields Assisted Living in Easton on February 21, 2022. She was 97 years old.
Born in Baltimore, MD, in 1924, Peggy was the daughter of the late Carl Benjamin Payne and Estelle S. Payne. Her husband, Harry "Buddy" Jackson Hubbard, whom she married May 31, 1947, died February 9, 2009.
Peggy graduated in 1942 from the Hurlock High School. She was employed at the Maryland National Bank in Easton for 19 years, retiring in 1984. She was active with the Easton Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and Easton Historical Society and was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Easton.
Peggy is survived by two children, Carolyn H. Corrigan and her husband Richard of Dagsboro, DE, and Michael H. Hubbard of Fredericksburg, VA; one granddaughter, Kathryn E. Frazier and her husband Robert of Frederick, MD; and three great-grandchildren, Colin, Ryan, and Sadie Frazier. Peggy was predeceased by her sisters Charlotte M. Payne and Marjorie G. Payne and her brother Walter B. Payne, Jr., all of Salisbury, MD.
A private graveside memorial service will be at Oxford Cemetery in Oxford, MD, to be held sometime in April.
If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests the Stephen Ministry of Christ Church, 111 South Harrison Street, Easton, MD, 21601 or Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601-3805, or your favorite charity. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
