Carrie L. Lowery McKinney MCDANIEL — On January 3, 2022 our community lost an icon. Carrie Lee McKinney Lowery passed away at the young age of 49. Carrie, known by everyone as Cooie, was born May 24, 1972 and had been a lifetime native of St. Michaels. She attended St. Michaels High School and soon after began her career as a painter for Buddy McKinney's Painting.
Growing up in a waterman's household, she was born with a love of quiet fishing spots and long boat rides. Cooie's true profession however was her witty charm that has left a permanent impression on all who knew her.
While her children filled her heart with the eternal blessing of motherhood, it was her grandchildren that filled her heart and life with a love she had never known.
Cooie reconnected and married her soulmate, Brucie Lowery, January 14 2017. They built a life together and she enjoyed living it to the fullest. From clamming on the Miss Marley to dancing the night away at one of their favorite spots. The love they had for each other was one of a kind.
Cooie is survived by her husband, Brucie Lowery and the Lowery family; father
Buddy McKinney; mother Elaine Crow; four children Korin Cooper(Robbie), Karly
Cooper Skipper(TJ), Bobby Stacey, Marley Gladden(Patrick) 5 grandchildren
Brylee, Brantley, Connie, Brinlee, Grady, six siblings: sister Dawn
Cummings (Jeff), brother; Tim Tyler(Debbie), brother Aaron McKinney (Michelle), sister Mandy Tyler(Jimmy) sister Sarah McKinney, sister Kendall Waite (Sam), aunt's uncles, nieces, nephews and many cousins, her life- long friend Carrie Phillips Robbins not to mention a countless list of friends. She is preceded in death by Bud and Alice McKinney, Irving and Roxy Crow, Bruce Lowery Sr. Vickie McKinney and Kenny Stewart
Cooie was loved and cherished by so very many both near and far. Long will the Legend of Cooie forever be in our hearts. She always said life is not promised, love your life, hug your family. COOIE YOU WILL BE DEARLY MISSED!
A viewing will be held on Wednesday January 12, 2022 from 5:00 to 8:00 at the Framptom Funeral Home-Ostrowsk Chapel St. Michaels. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
