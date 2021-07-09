Catherine H. Cameron Catherine H. Cameron passed away peacefully on July 3, 2021 in Torrance, California. She leaves behind her three children, Kendall, Scott and Taylor Cameron; her grandchildren, Taylor Paige, Connor, Alexandra and Logan Cameron, Kervin Zamora, Brittany and Brooke Edwards, and Emily and Christopher Stasi; her daughters in law, Shannon Cameron, Laurel Cameron and Keri O'Brien; and her brother, Thomas Hash. Cathy also leaves dear nieces and nephews, and so, so many beloved friends who meant everything to her.
Cathy was born and raised in Easton, Maryland, graduating from Easton High School in 1960. She attended beautician school and became a hair stylist, something she continued to do avocationally well after her license expired, much to the chagrin of her family members, who all remember her penchant for giving bad perms to every one of us and any friends she could convince. Shortly after high school, she met Ross Cameron who famously tricked her into renting an apartment near his. Ever trusting and forgiving, Cathy went on to marry Ross, and they lived many years on the Jersey Shore before moving full time to North East, Maryland where the family had spent many summers at “The River.”
Cathy loved the natural world and passed that love of all things flora and fauna to her children and grandchildren, though sometimes her approach was wonky. It wasn’t unusual for a family member to open a package sent by “Ma” to find a box of fall foliage, or a gigantic beetle, pressed flowers, or most upsetting, an intact, 7-foot long snake skin.
Cathy was a beautiful, kind, giving person who made it her mission to emanate and share beauty. The picture of grace, Cathy was an exquisite person who radiated joy and showed a deft touch of warmth in all her interactions. Cathy always presented herself impeccably, even for a grocery store run, and knew how to design physical spaces to be warm and welcoming. She could make any environment look and feel like home.
A celebration of Cathy’s life will be held at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 East Main St., Elkton, MD 21921 on Wednesday, July 14th with visitation at 2:00 and the service at 3:00. Gifts in Cathy’s memory can be made to your local no-kill animal shelter or to West Nottingham Academy.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.