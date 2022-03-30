Catherine H. Schwaninger TRAPPE — Catherine (Kitty) H. Schwaninger, of Trappe, passed away peacefully, Friday, March 25, 2022, at the age of 98. Having served the Lord all her life, she is now in the "arms of Jesus".
She was known as Mom, Mom Kitty, Mom-Mom, and Mom-Mom Great.
Born December 20, 1923, Kitty was the youngest of five children to Agnes and Charles Hickson. She was born and raised on the family farm in Cordova, MD. On July 25, 1953, she married Levin H. Schwaninger, a dairy farmer, of Trappe, MD. They had a wonderful life together serving the Lord and raising three children.
Kitty was a devoted mother and homemaker. When the children started school, she began a 20-year career as a bookkeeper with the Talbot County YMCA. She also served as an accounting clerk for her church, Easton Church of God, for many years.
Kitty and Lev loved traveling with their church friends and attended the Easton Church of God Golden Years Club.
Kitty found much joy in being with her family and taking care of her grandchildren. She was a great cook and was well known for her famous apple cakes. Kitty and Lev had a ministry where they would visit the sick and those who were not able to attend church. Not only did they deliver the word of God but also an apple cake. She was a beautiful example of a true Christian lady.
Kitty is survived by her three children, Jill Haddaway (Kenny), Sue Tucker (Bill), and Levin H. Schwaninger, Jr. (Tanis), three grandchildren, Kyle Haddaway (April), Ben Tucker and Kate Tucker, two great-grandchildren, Conner and Lexi Haddaway, and several special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Levin H. Schwaninger, Sr.
The family would like to thank her caregivers for all their loving care, Erica, Donna, Alma, Brenda, and Diane.
There will be a visitation on Thursday, March 31, 2022, beginning at 11:00 AM at Easton Church of God and a funeral service at 12 noon. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Catherine's name to Talbot Hospice, or Easton Church of God Building Fund (Family Life Center).
