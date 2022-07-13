Catherine Marie Larrimore ""Catty"" EASTON — Catherine Marie Larrimore 92, of Easton passed away on July 7th 2022, peacefully at her home.
Catty was born December 12, 1929 to William and Ida Dyott of Easton. In 1949 Catty married her late husband Dale. Catty and Dale went on to have three sons Jimmy, John and Jeff.
Catty and her late husband Dale enjoyed spending time running the concession stand for the Tidewater Softball League. Catty was then inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2014. She worked as a waitress for several years along with raising her sons. Catty was a social butterfly who enjoyed spending time at the senior center and the Amish market. She loved shopping (for stuff she didn't really need). She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Catty was preceded in death by husband Dale; a son, Jimmy; sisters, Shirley Lake and Betty Sard; brothers, Harold Dyott and William Dyott Jr; his mother Ida Dyott; and father William Dyott.
She is survived by two sons; John Larrimore and his wife Linda, Jeff Larrimore and his fiancé Holly; grandchildren, Natalie Hagadorn (Lee), Morgan Larrimore (AJ), Tyler Larrimore, Conor Larrimore (Jessie); great grandchildren; Brylee, Weslee, Ellee, Mason, Mackenzie, Briella and Rilynn. He is also survived by four sisters, Aggie, Frannie, Faye, Ottsie; and two brothers; Herbbie and Jimmy.
The family will receive friends and family on Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 11:00-1:00 at Fellows Helfenbein, & Newnam Funeral Home in Easton. Burial to follow at The Spring Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Senior Center, 400 Brooklets Ave. Easton, MD 21601.
