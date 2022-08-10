Catherine Nichole Pratt EASTON — Catherine Nicole Pratt, born November 4, 2002, aged 19 years of Easton, Maryland passed unexpectedly on Monday, August 1, 2022. Catherine, Cat, Kitty, KitKat was loved by all that were fortunate enough to know her. She will always be remembered for her beauty, vibrance, and sense of humor and perhaps even more so for her sass, wit, and unwillingness to wake before she was ready.
An unexpected surprise, she became the foundation of her family, and brought them unparalleled joy. Always wanting to take care of others, as a child she practiced the piano for hours for a surprise military family reunion. That same determination could be seen as she began her figure skating journey.
Cat began figure skating in the fall of 2011 at 9 years old and immediately fell in love with it. That love of the ice would follow her all the way into high school. The grace and poise she carried throughout her life was on full display while skating and she set fire to the ice each time she graced it with its presence. She became a formidable member of the Talbot Figure Skating Team where she competed and won numerous gold medals, both for her solo routines and on her beloved synchronized team.
This athleticism continued to be on display as she entered Easton High School, where she joined the girls lacrosse and soccer team. Outside of sports in high school, she was involved with numerous aspects of student life and gained a reputation for her humor and wit--never shying away from making someone laugh or making someone's day a bit brighter.
Upon graduating Easton High School in 2021, she amassed a tribe of friends, and was often the coordinator of fun, whether it was on the water boating or on the land enjoying the beach. Her humor and wit made each person that knew her a bit brighter. In the fall of 2021, she enrolled at Towson University, majoring in Biology with the goal of becoming a wildlife conservationist. Here she casted her net even wider and met friends that will remember her for a lifetime.
Catherine, Cat, Kitty will be remembered most for the love she radiated towards all those that she held dear--and they were many.
She will be remembered and loved by her parents, Deanna and Jerry Pratt of Easton, MD. She will forever be the beloved little sister to Taylor Pepper, and brother-in-law Matt of McDaniel, MD, JB Hall of Washington, DC, Angela Hrapchak, brother-in-law Dale of Austin, TX and Jerry Pratt III of Montgomery, TX.
She will always be known as Aunt Kitty to Vivian and Colin Pepper and was blessed to be the aunt of Julia and Kayla Hrapchak, Cincere Gibson and Paeyton Pratt. In addition to being a cherished aunt, she was also the beloved granddaughter to Charles and Julie Bryan and Edward and Diane Pyper. She is preceded in her journey by her grandparents Jessie and Bobbie Pratt. Her light will also live on as the niece to Amy Johnson (Yay-Yay), Dawn and Steve Mister, Joseph Bryan, Laurie Caldwell, and Jennifer Dunker, as well as an OG friend and cousin to Cole, Colby, Austin, Noah, Hannah, Stevie and Bryan.
Selfless in every way, Cat was an organ donor and was able to bless and live on in the lives of others that have been given the gift of life because of her. To honor and celebrate her life, and this selfless act, there will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, August 12, 11am at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 100 Peachblossom Rd, Easton, MD 21601. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the scholarship fund that is being created in her honor and be sent to Shore United Bank (18E Dover Street, Easton, MD 21601; attn: Kim Kastel/ Catherine Pratt).
