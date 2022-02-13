Catherine P. Burleson Scurich EASTON — Catherine Pauline Scurich Burleson, of Easton, Maryland, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully January 13, 2022, from complications due to a heart attack.
Cathy, "Cats", was born April 20, 1936, to Anthony and Pauline Scurich. Raised in Watsonville, California she was extremely proud of her Croatian heritage. Cathy often reminisced of her wonderful life filled with family and friends in Watsonville. She graduated in 1954 from Moreland Notre Dame Academy and then attended San Jose State University being one of the first women accepted into the police academy. She met her late husband Walter Dewey Burleson during college. They were happily married in 1957 and shared 57 years in a loving and inseparable relationship.
In 1967 the family moved to Arlington, Virginia where she worked as a stay-at-home mother flourishing while raising five beautiful children. In 1981 they moved to Lisle, Illinois where she made wonderful friends and worked for the Lisle police department enjoying every day. In 1987 they returned to Virginia residing in Burke, again making many new friends. She worked at the Burke Senior Center as an assistant manager displaying a natural knack for helping people.
In 2021 she relocated to Easton, Maryland. Cathy had an uncanny ability to reach people in a positive way; her sense of humor, family first and can-do attitude touched everyone she met. Cathy truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; crafting, chatting, playing board games, preparing and sharing delicious meals and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her four children Paul (Teresa), Steve (Julie), Bob (Brenda), Becky (Randy) and thirteen grandchildren, Sara, Michael, Kelly, Rick, Kate, Haley, Alex, Natalie, Aubree, Catherine, Callan, Layna and Reagan and four great grandchildren Brady, Luke, Hayk and Grace. Cathy was predeceased by her husband Walter and also her youngest daughter Laura who passed only seven weeks earlier. Many say she died of a broken heart.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
