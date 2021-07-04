Catherine Penelope Perry Sylvester HUDSON — Catherine Penelope Perry Sylvester, aka Penny, died in Hudson, Florida on May 17th, 2021. She is survived by son Mark Perry Sylvester of North Carolina, daughter Anne, son in law, Peter, and grandson, Jack, all of Odessa, Florida. Penny was 83 years old.
Penny graduated from Stevensville High School on Kent Island, Maryland in 1955. She also graduated from Franklin Square Hospital School of Nursing in Baltimore, Maryland and obtained a Bachelor of Science Nursing Degree from Florida International University in Miami, Florida. Penny was a retired psychiatric nurse who championed against stigmatizing mental illnesses. She also battled cancer and survived for well over a decade. If you wish, please make a small donation to a cancer or mental health charity with her memory in mind.
A Celebration of Penny's Life will be held on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at 136 Kirwans Landing Lane, Chester, MD 21619. The Celebration of Life will be a Captain Jack's style party which always coincided with Penny's birthday and was a great family tradition. There will be several bushels of crabs. People will be asked to bring a covered dish and whatever they wish to drink. There is a pool and attire will be casual. The Celebration may go to sunset.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.