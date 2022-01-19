Cecil L. "Buck" Robbins, Jr. SALISBURY — Cecil L. "Buck" Robbins, Jr., 91, of Salisbury passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Macky and Pam Stansell House in Ocean Pines. He was born in Robbins on December 16, 1930 and was a son of the late Cecil L. Robbins, Sr. and Ruzzie Robbins Bramble.
Mr. Robbins attended schools in Robbins. On May 18, 1991, he married the former Shirley Embert. At the age of 15, he began building boats and continued as owner/operator of Robbins Boat Builders Inc. until he retired at the age of 77. Mr. Robbins enjoyed collecting and working on old cars. He was a member of the Cambridge Elks, Cambridge Moose and Chateau Church.
He is survived by his wife Shirley Robbins of Salisbury, three children Mark Robbins and wife Debbie of Mardela, Roxanne Manning and husband Glenn of Trappe and Tina Daniel of White Hall, six grandchildren Tyler Robbins, Courtney Fletcher, Scottie Jack McNaughton, John Peter McNaughton, Steve Daniel and Heather Walker, nine great grandchildren, a sister Faye Brohawn of Cambridge, two step children Debbie Skinner and husband Bobby of Crofton and Sherry Craft of Harrington, DE, four step grandchildren Matthew Skinner, Justin Skinner, Ryan Guesfeird, Kyle Guesfeird and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents Mr. Robbins is preceded in death by two brothers Jake Robbins and Cyril C. "Pete" Robbins, and a sister Audrey Latsha.
Pallbearers will be Tony Lindale, Jerry McTaggert, Ron Foreman, Bob Snelling, Billy Short and Peyton Daniel.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Larry Wroten officiating. Interment will follow at East New Market Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to the Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
To plant a tree in memory of Cecil Robbins, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.