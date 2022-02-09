Cesare John SAINT MICHAELS — Morisi Cesare John Morisi passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, at home in St. Michaels, Maryland in the tender and loving care of his wife Teresa Camden Morisi and his daughter Marie Grace Morisi (fiancé Robert E. Sweet).
In addition to his wife and daughter, he is survived by his loving son and daughter-in-law, Cesare Joseph Morisi and Jill Ann Morisi, his adoring grandchildren Mia Rose Morisi, Gianna Grace Morisi, and Cesare Rocco Morisi, his cherished sisters Grace Morisi Bender (Morton) and Jo Ann Morisi as well as his beloved sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many other treasured family and friends.
Cesare was born November 12, 1951, in Washington, DC, the son of Joseph and Maria Morisi. He graduated from Northwestern High School and Montgomery Junior College. Cesare also attended The Phillips School in Havana, Cuba.
His love of food and hospitality led him into a career in the restaurant business, and his last venture was owning a dining establishment in St. Michaels before he retired. He enjoyed many happy times cooking with his family and watching the beautiful sunsets on the Miles River.
There will be a viewing at John M. Taylor Funeral Home, 147 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, MD on Thursday, February 10th, between 1:00 – 3:00 pm. The memorial service will be held on Friday, February 11th at 11:00 am in the Mausoleum Chapel at Lakemont Memorial Gardens, 900 W Central Avenue, Davidsonville, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ivan Borrello Lab, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, 1800 Orleans Street, Baltimore, MD 21287.
