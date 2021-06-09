Charlene C. Filewicz DENTON — Charlene C. Filewicz, 74, of Denton departed this life on June 6, 2021.
Born October 23, 1946, in Malden Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy Kermode and George Greene. She graduated from Chelmsford High School in 1964 and married Thomas R. Filewicz in 1965. They raised their family in Royersford, PA until relocating to Denton in 1979. She held several jobs, but very much enjoyed interacting with clients while working at the dental practice of Drs. Holsinger and Higgins before retiring in 2011. She attended St. Benedict's/St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Charlene appreciated watching wildlife in her yard and many memorable trips to Williamsburg, VA, but most of all she delighted in taking care of her family and friends. She was well known for her kindness and giving nature. She was always ready to cook a meal, play with a grandchild, give a hug. More than anything she let us know we were well loved. Her greatest joy in life was being Nanny.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 56 years, Tom; daughter Diane L. Urasz of Preston, son Thomas A. Filewicz (Linda) of Hebron, daughter Linda M. Echternach (Christopher) of Easton, and son Eric C. Filewicz (Courtney) of Ridgely; her eight grandchildren, Stephanie and Kyle Urasz, Nathan (Courtney) and Nicholas Filewicz, Ashton, Payton, and Paxton Echternach, Annabelle Filewicz and her brother, Parker; sister-in-law Denise Macrina; brother-in-law Bruce Filewicz; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceeded in death by her parents, her sister, her brother-in-law James Filewicz, and her sister-in-law Eileen Zabolotny.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Thursday, June10, 2021 at 10:30am at St.Benedict's Catholic Church in Ridgely, Maryland with visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will be private at Denton cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Caroline County Humane Society.
