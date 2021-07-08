Charles A. Hollingsworth "Short Wheel" DENTON — Charles "Short Wheel" A. Hollingsworth, 84, of Denton, MD passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021. His wife, Carolyn V. "Carly" Hollingsworth died December 18, 2010.
Mr. Hollingsworth is survived by two sons, Charles "Porky" Allen Hollingsworth II (Becky) of Salisbury and Scott Hollingsworth (Shelly) of Denton; 9 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Ronald "Skeeter" Hollingsworth; three brothers and one sister.
There will be a visitation with the family from 6 until 7 on Tuesday, July 13th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. in Denton with Military Honors at 7 immediately followed by a memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Compass Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617. For further information and online condolences, visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
