Charles Allison Blizzard IV TRAPPE — Charles Allison Blizzard, IV, 87, of Trappe, Maryland, died February 2, 2022, at Chesapeake Woods in Cambridge, Maryland. Born July 17, 1934, to Charles A. Blizzard, III and Frances Isabelle Crow in Chestertown, Maryland, he graduated from Wicomico High School in Salisbury and received an AA degree from Salisbury State Teachers College in 1957 after discharge from the service. He was a graduate of the Maryland Bankers School at the University of Maryland at College Park and retired from The Talbot Bank in Easton as a Vice President after 31 years' service, serving in many capacities, including the Real Estate Appraisal Committee as a Maryland Certified Residential Real Estate Appraiser. Prior to his employment at the Talbot Bank, he was a territorial manager for the Tidewater Oil Company, an affiliate of Getty Oil Company.
During his working years, he was a member and officer of the Talbot County Unit of the American Cancer Society, the Talbot County Chapter of the American Red Cross, the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce, the Heart Association of the Eastern Shore, the Talbot County Heart Fund Campaign Director, served on the Administrative Board of St. Mark's Church, was a member of the Board of Trustees of St. Mark's Ministry to the Aged housing project on Bay Street, was Chairman of Group 5 of the Maryland Bankers' Association, and the Regional Bank Administration Institute, and served for 17 years on the Relocation and Housing Committee of the Methodist Peninsula District Conference. A former member of Asbury Methodist Church in Salisbury, he had been a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church since 1960.
At the time of his death, he was a life member of the Easton Elks Club, the American Philatelic Society and the Numismatic Society and was a former member of the Easton and Salisbury Stamp Clubs, the Talbot County Historical Society, the Academy of the Arts, and the Talbot Country Club.
Upon retirement, he was a personal property appraiser for attorneys, individuals, and probate courts in four counties.
An army veteran, he served stateside and in Europe in the Medical Service Corps and traveled extensively in Europe during his tour of duty.
He is survived by Sara Catherine {Sally) Nave, his wife of 65 years, his daughter-in-law, Blair Brown Blizzard, and two grandchildren, Christopher Austin Blizzard and Catherine Allison Blizzard, of Easton. A sister, Frances Diane blizzard, of Salisbury, also survives him. He was predeceased by his son, Charles Andrew Blizzard, his father, Charles A. Blizzard, Ill, a well-known Salisbury jeweler, watchmaker, engraver and goldsmith, his mother, Frances Isabelle Blizzard, and a brother, John Norman Blizzard.
Because of COVID-19 services will be private and at the convenience of the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 100 Peachblossom Road, Easton, Maryland 21601.
Online condolences can be made at fhnfuneralhome.com
