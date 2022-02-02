Charles Binder EASTON — Dr. Charles Alfred Binder, 84, passed away early in the morning of January 26, 2022, in Easton, MD. Charles was born in Long Branch, NJ, on July 16, 1937, and raised by his parents Dr. Joseph and Minna Binder. He graduated phi beta kappa from Colgate University in 1959 and received his M.D. from Jefferson Medical School in 1963. He interned at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City where he met Marlen Puschert, then a nurse, whom he married on September 26, 1964. They eventually settled in Toms River, NJ, where he established a private urology practice in 1973. He semi-retired in 2007 and relocated to the eastern shore, where he worked part-time at the Cambridge VA Outpatient Clinic and the Baltimore VA Medical Center. He was beloved by his patients and coworkers alike for his bedside manner and his devotion to the best care.
Charles had a mischievous sense of humor that he imparted to his three children. He was also enchanted by wordplay; if punning was an Olympic event, he would've held the record for most gold medals. Charles appreciated photography, astronomy, and British mysteries on PBS. He was an avid golfer and sailor. He was also a deeply devoted pet parent, composing songs for his beloved cats and dogs. Most of all, he was a steadfast husband and father, supporting his children in all their endeavors.
Charles is survived by his sister, Susan; his wife, Marlen; his son, Richard; his daughters, Katherine and Victoria; his granddaughter, Joan; and his grandsons, Atticus and Leonardo.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home-Ostrowski Chapel of St. Michaels.
