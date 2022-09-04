Charles Brian Higdon, Sr. CENTREVILLE — Charles Brian Higdon, Sr. of Centreville, MD passed away on August 30, 2022, at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, MD. He was 79.
APG Chesapeake
Charles Brian Higdon, Sr. CENTREVILLE — Charles Brian Higdon, Sr. of Centreville, MD passed away on August 30, 2022, at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, MD. He was 79.
Born on January 6, 1943, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late George Charles Higdon and Emma Virginia Smith Higdon, he grew up in Queenstown, MD and spent most of his childhood days on the Wye River.
Shortly after graduating from Centrevile High School, he started his career as a mail carrier with the USPS and retired in 2005. He was an avid bowler, loved crabbing with his family and enjoyed watching and attending Nascar races. He always knew how to put a smile on peoples faces with his witty sense of humor. His favorite past time in his later years was going to the local Royal Farms where he made lifelong friends.
Charles is survived by his daughter Kim Walbert (Mark) of St. Michaels, MD; son Christopher Higdon (Katelyn) of Centreville, MD, 4 siblings; George Higdon, Steve Higdon, Alice "Lyn" Higdon & Dawn Stevens; 6 grandchildren; Casey Andrews, Kesley Higdon, Brian Walbert, Tyler Higdon, Lilly Higdon & Gabby Higdon as well as 8 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by his son Charles Brian Higdon, Jr., and sister Ernie Roberts & Penny Covington.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
APG Chesapeake
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.