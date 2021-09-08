Charles C. Powell EAST NEW MARKET — Charles Clifford Powell, 78, of Secretary, died at his home on September 5th, leaving behind a lifetime of laughter, love, and service.
Charlie was a force of nature. Words are truly not adequate to describe his big personality and love of life. Quick with a story and an infectious sense of humor, Charlie kept everyone around him smiling -- even if it was a smile from how heartily he chuckled at his own jokes!
He was born on December 5, 1942 in Blandburg, Pennsylvania. Family lore says he was an early baby and spent his first days in the oven. He often joked he was "half baked"!
He graduated from North Dorchester High School in 1960 and then attended Wesley College in Dover, DE, graduating in 1962.
In addition to his hobby of collecting jokes to add to his repertoire, Charlie was an avid pilot. At one point he had more hours in a Piper Malibu than anyone in the world. He and his wife, Kathy, enjoyed attending the Malibu fly-ins, and they chose Marathon, Florida as their winter home mainly because there was an airport there. People have said it was much safer to fly with Charlie than to ride in a car with him!
Charlie started a number of businesses over the course of his life. In the 1960's, he opened "Charlie's Place," a bar and tavern (remember the pizza and go go girls) that continues to operate today as Johnny's Tavern. In the early 1970's, Charlie got his real estate license. "The Land Man" (his CB radio moniker) began his career with Dashiell Realtors before working with Dorchester Realty. In 1975, Charlie started Powell Realtors, a business that continues to flourish today from the strong foundation he built. His life was a full circle: while he began his business career with a bar and tavern, Charlie spent the majority of his life helping support those in recovery. September 23, 1974 was one of the most important days of his life: the day he began his own sobriety journey. He would have celebrated 47 years of sobriety this month. Charlie lived and breathed AA, even earning the nickname "Mr. AA". Mr. AA was anything but anonymous: for years, if you needed help, you were told to "Call Charlie." He shared the gift of sobriety with thousands of individuals. In addition, Charlie started numerous treatment facilities for adults and children in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Texas, and North Carolina, including Warwick Manor, Cove Forge, Right Turn, New Beginnings, and Morningstar. This was truly his life's calling and God's purpose for his life.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Kathleen Reynolds Powell; son, Jeff Powell (Debbie); daughters Brinton Fickett and Valerie Brown (Jeff); grandchildren, Elizabeth, Chase, Jonathan, and Caroline Powell, Lyndsey Brown, Bayley Covey (Trey) and Allye Toomey (Connor); five great children with another on the way; his brother, Ed Powell (Nancy), and his sister, Gloria (Art); much loved nieces and nephews; his doggie, Schatzie; and hundreds of best friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Edward Powell and Anna Mary Yingling Powell; his brothers, Jack, Jake, Ab, Russ, and Bobby; his sister, Ginny; and his first wife, Beverly Foxwell Powell.
Everybody has a "Charlie" story, and we leave his legacy to those he touched and healed and loved. Please share your Charlie Story at CharlesCPowell.com.
Visitations will be held at the East New Market Firehouse (4020 E New Market Bypass, East New Market, MD 21631) on Thursday, September 9, 2021, from 1:00PM to 3:00PM and 5:00PM to 7:00PM. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 1:00PM where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in East New Market Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Powell, Chase Powell, Jonathan Powell, Jeff Brown, Trey Covey, Connor Toomey, Sean Baker, and Tobias Settle.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ed Powell, Art Austin, Bob Phillips ,Mike Phillips, Vernon Phelps, Carroll Handley, Pete Travers, Birgir Helgason, Dave Nickerson, Don O'Brien, Steve Valle, Paul Henry, John Hopkins, Chris Routhzhan, Terry Love, Eddie James and Ed Bramble. In addition, all others that loved him.
In order to continue Charlie's mission, the family has established "Charlie's Place," a foundation to provide scholarship money to those needing help with addiction. Donations can be mailed c/o Rob Collison, 311 High Street, Cambridge, MD. 21613.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
