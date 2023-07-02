Charles "Charlie" Parker Parsons MARYDEL — Charles "Charlie" Parker Parsons, 82, of Marydel, Maryland, passed away on June 27, 2023, after a long fight with cancer. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on September 20, 1940, to the late Louise Ann Parker Parsons and William H. Parsons. Charles is preceded in death by his parents and brother, William H. Parsons Jr.
Charlie is survived by his loving wife, Gail Parsons, his son Charles Parker Parsons, his daughter Wendy Parsons Palmer, and her husband Daniel Wakefield Palmer. He was a cherished grandfather to his granddaughters, Madeline Louise Palmer and Carly Elizabeth Palmer. Charles is also survived by his stepson, Scott Anderson, and his wife, Christina Anderson.
Charlie had a passion for golf, carpentry, music, hunting, and fishing. He and Gail enjoyed being surrounded by nature in their home of 30 years.
The family is hosting a memorial service to celebrate Charlie's life at the Caroline Country Club 24820 Pealiquor Rd, Denton, MD 21629, on Sunday, July 9th, at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children 2900 Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607. Shriners was close to Charlie's heart because his father, William H. Parsons, was a Shriner. Contributions made in his honor will help support their important mission. The family would also ask that donations be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, Maryland 21617, as the care Charles and the family received was so loving and kind.
Charlie will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. May he rest in eternal peace.
