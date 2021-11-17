Charles Collier STEVENSVILLE — On October 17, 2020 Charles (Brother) Collier passed at the age of 71 at the University of Maryland Medical Center. Born October 21, 1948 to the late Charles (Babe) and Mary Rebecca Collier. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Kathryn (Kitty) Duncan.
He is survived by 2 brothers, Tom Harman of Chester and Steve Collier of Grasonville, his wife of almost 46 years, Robyn D. Collier, son Charles (Chuck) Collier and his wife Jessica and three granddaughters, Payton Collier, Jayden Collier and AnnaBelle Collier. And many nieces and nephews.
Born and raised on Kent Island, he started working on the water at the age of 12. Over the years he and his son worked side by side on the water crabbing and oystering. He also had a lawncare business.
He had seen many changes over the years on Kent Island and still loved it and never wanted to leave. He was known to give anyone a helping hand if they needed one. He loved having a garden in the back yard year after year. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and country music. He also loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Heaven must have needed a hand and he answered the call as he always did.
There will be a celebration of life at the Kent Island American Legion on November 21, 2021 from 1pm-4pm for all who would like to come.
Rest in peace my love.
The Colliers.
