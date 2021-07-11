Charles D. Martier WOOLFORD — Charles D. Martier, 82, of Woolford passed away on July 7, 2021 at UMSMC @ Dorchester. He was born in Vandergrift, PA on November 24, 1938 to the late William Martier and Martha Horell Martier.
Charles served in the United States Coast Guard for 4 years. On June 15, 2003, he married the former Daryl Margaret Bauer. Charles worked for many years as a pipe fitter for U.S. Steel. He enjoyed working with his hands, especially with carpentry, but he had a knack for being able to learn just about any trade he could. He loved anything to do with boats, and owned several of his own throughout the years. Charles was a member of the Masonic Lodge in New Jersey, as well as St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Woolford.
Charles is survived by his wife Daryl Martier of Woolford; his son Charles Martier, Jr and his wife Bonnie of Gettysburg, PA; and his grandchildren Chad and Corey Martier, and Stephen Hopkins. Besides his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his daughter Susan Hopkins and his brothers Ralph, Robert, William, Claude, and Roger Martier.
At this time, there will be no services. Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A.
