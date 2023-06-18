Charles D. Simpkins TRAPPE — Charles DeLeon Simpkins of Trappe, MD passed away at his home on June 9, 2023.
APG Chesapeake
Charles D. Simpkins TRAPPE — Charles DeLeon Simpkins of Trappe, MD passed away at his home on June 9, 2023.
Born on June 10, 1953, in Bethel, NC, he was the son of the late Charles Simpkins, Jr. and Dorothy Lee Strickland Simpkins.
He was beloved as a husband, father, grandfather, and brother as well as many friends. He could strike up a conversation and make friends with ease.
Some of his many interests included music, motorcycling, camping, hunting and all aspects of the water; fishing, crabbing, and boating, especially with his children and grandchildren who he loved dearly. He loved to cook for and spend time with his family.
He was a Master Roofing Mechanic that began with Simpkins Roofing & Siding, later owning and operating C. D. Simpkins Roofing & Siding and Shoreline Roofing & Siding. He was honest, hardworking, fun loving, friendly and always willing to help anyone in need.
He met the love of his life Teresa Cecelia (Mueller) Simpkins in 1979 and they married in 1981. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children; Adam Simpkins (Beth), Dustin Saulsbury (Janice), Anna Radcliffe (Adam) and Elliott Simpkins (Danielle); grandchildren, Kayla Simpkins, Emmit Radcliffe and Mason Simpkins, also, siblings, Dorothy (Dottie) Steger (Tom), Yvonne Rhine, Katie Carter (Ray) and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Gwen Picone and Seretha Scott and brother Winfred (Wimp) Simpkins.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 11 AM at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 1210 S. Washington St., Easton. Visitation with family and friends will be held one hour before the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.
For online condolences, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
APG Chesapeake
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.