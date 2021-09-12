Charles E BOZMAN — Colledge Charles Edmund Colledge, age 88, of Bozman, Maryland died on September 1, 2021. He was born in Summit, New Jersey on December 12, 1932 and was three months premature. Despite being born with Cerebral Palsy, it hardly ever slowed him down. His parents, Charles Hopson Colledge and Margaret Whittaker Colledge, (now deceased), kept him in an open bureau drawer at home after he was released from the hospital two months later.
His brother, William Arthur, was born on September 27, 1935 (died March, 2001). They were quite close.
Charles received his Bachelor of Science in Entomology from the University of Maryland in 1956. He went on to pursue graduate studies in Entomology at the University of Florida and the University of Connecticut.
While at the University of Connecticut, Charles met Barbara Ann Brooks. They were married in 1960 and remained so for over 60 years. They were blessed with two daughters, Deborah and Diane.
Charles began working for the U. S. Dept. of Agriculture in 1965 as an Entomologist reviewing documents about pesticides used in this country. The entire pesticide organization was transferred to the new Environmental Protection Agency, created in 1970. He managed all the data submitted by the pesticide companies in support of the safety and effectiveness of over 100,000 products. He retired in 1999 and moved to his parent's home on the Eastern Shore.
Charles, like his dad, loved to work in his shop on wood, metal and plastic projects. He built furniture and remodeled the house that his parents had purchased in 1965. With his workshop wisdom and vast collection of tools, he happily lent tools to anyone that needed them often stating, "If I don't have it, you don't need it".
Charles was homebound for three years before peacefully passing away at his home surrounded by friends and family. He donated his body to science and asked in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601 in honor of Charlie's Angels.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 304 South Talbot Street, St. Michaels, Maryland on Saturday September 25, 2021 at 2PM.
