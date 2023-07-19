Charles E. Ewing "Charlie" EASTON — Charles E. (Charlie) Ewing went to glory on July 14, 2023, at Mallard Bay Nursing and Rehab, Cambridge. He was 100 years old. He was born on June 1, 1923, the son of Joseph C. Ewing and Helen Marth Ewing. Charlie attended Talbot County schools, graduating from Easton High School, class of 1940.
Charlie was a proud member of the "Greatest Generation" and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1941, called to active duty in early 1943, attending the University of Virginia and Pensacola Naval Base for flight training. After earning his wings, he proudly served his country during World War II in the Pacific theater, flying the Dauntless, F6F Grumman Hellcat, and the Corsair, among others. On July 4, 1945, he was injured on the island of Saipan while riding in a weapons carrier that crashed and convalesced at Bethesda Naval Hospital for close to a year, following surgery and rehabilitation. He was honorably discharged in 1945 with the rank of Lieutenant JG, and served in the Navy Reserves for several years afterward. After discharge from active duty, he and brother Joseph began a farm partnership, owning three farms together. To supplement the family income, Charlie became a licensed Realtor, then a broker in his own firm, C. Ewing Realty, from 1977 through 1990.
Charlie was a founding member of VFW Post 5118, Easton; and a life member of the American Legion Post 70, Easton, and Easton Elks Lodge 1622.
On July 13, 1947, Charlie married the love of his life, Margaret "Peggy" Ewing, and they remained happily married for 49 years before her untimely death in 1996. As both a dairy and crop farmer, Charlie worked the land and he and Peggy taught their children discipline, love for all God's creatures, and an abiding faith that everything will turn out all right.
In 2000, he met and married Marie Cavanaugh Gorecki, and enjoyed 10 years together before providence once again separated him from a spouse.
He was predeceased by his parents, his spouses, and two children: Charles Thomas (Tommy), who died in 1968; and Joseph Edward (Eddie), who died in 1966; sisters Rosalee Nordike and Mary Hessler; brothers Philip Ewing, Joe Ewing, Bill Ewing, and John Ewing. He is survived by daughters Susan Higgins (John) and Nancy Bryan (Kirby) of Easton; as well as sons Mark Ewing (Jody) and Michael Ewing (Donna) also of Easton. Ten grandchildren: Ryan Ewing, Andrew Ewing, and Claire Ewing Ruark; Erik Higgins and Laura Higgins; Amber Ewing Shorter, Elizabeth Ewing, and Jessica Ewing; Jennie Anne Leichtling and Wayne Bryan; stepchildren Michael Cavanaugh (Ronnie), Steven Cavanaugh (Joann), and Patricia Henderson (Bruce), as well as step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Charlie was a loving father to his children, a friend to all, a mentor to many, and a devout Catholic, enjoying visits from the Communion ministers Diane and Ann, as well as Pastor Father Nash and Associate Pastor Father Angeloni. There were many other "angels" in Charlie's life as well, and he was grateful for each and every one: Holly, Jenny, and Melody who kept his hair styled; the loving staff at Mallard Bay, and so many others who made his independence possible. The family is eternally grateful for them all.
A Mass for the Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, July 25, at 11:00 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, where Charles was a member—and where he was baptized, married, and usher for many years at eight o'clock Mass. Friends may call an hour prior to the service. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Old Springhill Cemetery, where Charles will be buried next to wife Peggy and sons Tommy and Eddie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SS Peter and Paul Church, 1214 S. Washington Street, Easton, MD 21601; and Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802
