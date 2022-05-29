Charles H Andrews "Chuck" EASTON — Charles H Andrews III passed away peacefully this week in Easton at the age of 81, surrounded at home by friends and family. Born on July 17th in Flint, Michigan, he is survived by his wife of 54 years, Susan, and their two sons Charlie (Pam with Tucker, Avery, Kate) and Robbie (Lindsay). Chuck was a lifetime educator known for his wit and lust for life.
Raised in Ojai, California, by 'Bob' and Norma Andrews, Chuck was the oldest of his three siblings, Carol, Roger, and Pat. Chuck is a noted polio survivor; his victory over the disease at the age of 10 was captured in his father's book: 'No Time for Tears.' Chuck's childhood culminated with him as Senior Class President at Nordhoff High School. Chuck also followed in the footsteps of his father, a celebrated jazz pianist, as a fun-loving musician, even releasing an album with the Sodbusters where he sang, played the guitar and harmonica.
Graduating from Woodbury College with a BA in Journalism, Chuck embarked on a career as a journalist with the Oxnard Press Courier. Changing his career, Chuck obtained a Master's in Education from Stanford University and a Master's in Counseling and Guidance from California Lutheran University. Chuck's first teaching job was in 1964 as an English Teacher at Thousand Oaks High School though he continued his journalism career for 16 summers. In 1967 he married Susan ('Sooze') and the couple settled in Camarillo, California.
During his career he was recognized for his devotion to his students and involvement in activities such as coaching soccer, announcing basketball and football games, and volunteering at track meets. Chuck received awards for Ventura County Teacher of the Year, Ventura County Counselor of the Year, California Teacher of the Year, California Counselor of the Year, and was inducted into the Ventura County Educators' Hall of Fame in 2012.
Upon retirement from Westlake High School in 2000, Chuck spent his time as a Ventura County Master Gardener, served on the Board of the Camarillo Ranch Foundation, and was an active church member at St. Columba's Episcopal Church, where he served on the Vestry and as Senior Warden. Chuck and Susan spent half of each year traveling the United States and Europe, visiting Robbie in Alaska and Oregon, and Charlie and Pam on the Eastern Shore. In 2016 Chuck and Susan moved to Londonderry, a small retirement village on the Tred Avon River. There he created and tended what became known as "Mr. Chuck's Garden".
Chuck's annual Christmas letters wishing for a 'Cool Yule' leave a lasting tribute. Written between 1969 and 2021, they provided ample room for Chuck to lovingly tease his family and himself. They serve as a testament to a man who did not take himself or the world too seriously. Some highlights of his letters include:
"Recently, I was honored by my high school district for completing 30 years of service. I've been in the district so long that when I got here the Dead Sea wasn't even sick."
"Despite my longevity, I still don't get a lot of respect. When I told my doctor last summer that I have a bad back, he said, 'I can see that. And your front doesn't look too good either.'"
"When Sooze and I updated our will, I decided to leave my body to science. Then, somehow, a group of scientists found out, and now they're contesting the will in court. I can't figure that out."
"During my annual physical exam, I told my doctor that I treat myself like a finely tuned automobile. He said, "Well, that certainly explains the spare tire."
"So here we are, back home, in retirement. I have figured out that I am in the last of the four stages of life: 1. You believe in Santa Claus. 2. You don't believe in Santa Claus. 3. You are Santa Claus. 4. You look like Santa Claus."
"Without confiding in me, my body seems to have given itself up to the hands of time. For one thing, my memory's not as good as it used to be. For another thing, my memory's not as good as it used to be."
And with that note, the family whom Chuck loved, teased, and cherished, hope you get an understanding of what a wonderful man he was. A family service will be held at Christ Church, St. Michaels. Memorial donations may be made to Talbot Hospice (586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601) who helped greatly in his final days.
