Charles J. Clark VENICE, FL — Charles J. Clark, 91, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in Venice, Florida. He was born in Harper's Creek, NC to Marvin and Emma Clark and was the second of ten children. He moved to Middle River, Maryland in 1950 to work at Glenn L. Martin Company. There he met his bride, Elizabeth B. Geresbeck. They shared 67 years of marriage, and had two sons, Charles and Richard Clark.
Charles and Elizabeth built and ran Geresbeck's Supermarket in Middle River, Maryland from the 50s through the early 80s, and later moved to St. Michaels, on Maryland's Eastern Shore, where they built and operated Clark's Supermarket. He eventually retired to Venice, Florida, where he enjoyed playing golf with his many friends from Pelican Pointe Golf & Country Club.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, Melvin. He is survived by his loving wife Elizabeth (Liz), his two sons: Charles (Chuck) of Crossnore, NC; Richard (Rick) of Nokomis, FL; his grandchildren: Charles (CJ) and Ryan; and his many brothers and sisters in North Carolina.
A memorial service to honor Charles is planned at a later date in Newland, North Carolina.
