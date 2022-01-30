Charles L. Weems CAMBRIDGE — Charles Lee Weems, 60, of Cambridge died January 19, 2022 at UMSMC at Easton.
Born November 20, 1961 in Easton, he was the son of the late Robert Weems and Charlotte Higgins Weems.
He was a graduate of St. Michaels High School and for many years worked for Peachblossom Farms in Easton.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Ann Weems; two stepsons, Jamie Crannell and Brian Crannell; four step grandchildren, Tyler Crannell and great-granddaughter Cassie, Alex Crannell, Hayden Crannell and Connor Cranell; a sister, Danna Murphy and a brother, Brett Weems.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Weems.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 1:00PM at Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Pastor David Rice will officiate. Interment will follow in Dorchester Memorial Park.
