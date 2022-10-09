Charles Lankford Marshall CAMBRIDGE — Charles Lankford Marshall, 83, of Cambridge, Maryland passed away peacefully on September 24, 2022 after a long illness, at the Lofland Park Center in Seaford, Delaware.
Charlie was the son of the late Donald C. Marshall and Willa Lane Lankford, Elsie Marshall and Mildred and Howard Hall.
He was a graduate of North Dorchester High School Class of 1957. He then went on to enlist in the U.S. Army in 1962 and was stationed in Ethiopia and Two Rock Ranch Station, California. He was honorably discharged in 1965.
Charlie began his career as a manager of Leggett's Department Store and subsequently as a Letter Carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 34 years. After retirement, Chuckie worked for T.L. Morris Seafood. He was a member of the American Legion Post #91, BPOE and was a district representative in the State 4H All Stars.
Surviving Charlie is a brother, Wayne Marshall; sister's Jane Wright, Howardene Brem and Sylvia Trice; many special nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death besides his parents were two brothers Donald F. Marshall and Frank Lankford and a sister Betty Lou Bateman.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022 beginning 12 p.m. at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, MD with military honors. Officiating will be Pastor Joe Kelly, Pastor Steve Trice and Nancy Soulsman.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charlie's name can be sent to Dorchester County Camp Thendara, 6275 Lords Crossing Road, Hurlock, MD 21643 or Maryland 4H Foundation, 8020 Greenmead Dr., College Park, MD 20740.
Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge.
To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com.
