Charles M. Linz DENTON — Charles M. Linz of Denton, MD, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville. He was 79 years old.
Born in Baltimore, MD, Mr. Linz was the son of the late Arthur Linz and Lillian Elaine Bair Linz. He grew up in Baltimore and graduated in 1960 from the Parkville Senior High School.
Mr. Linz was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. He became a Baltimore City Police Officer and then served in the Denton Police Department and later the Caroline County Sheriff's Department, retiring in 1985. After retirement, he started the Rosebud Nursery on Garey Road in Denton. In 1993, he took the position of Records Administrator for the Caroline County Detention Center. From 1997 - 2003, he managed the Southern States Garden Center in Easton, Md.
Mr. Linz is survived by his beloved wife, Hilda M. Linz of Denton; two sons, Eric C. Linz of Queen Anne, MD, and Steven M. Linz (Dawn) of Millington, MD; and three grandchildren: Elisabeth Linz, Ryan Linz, and Tyler Linz. He was predeceased by his sister, Connie Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, February 3rd, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. where friends may visit from 11 until 12 before the service. The interment will be in the Denton Cemetery.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.