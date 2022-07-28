Charles Oliver Davis HOBBS — Charles Oliver Davis, Jr of Hobbs passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 at his home. He was 75.
He was born on October 10, 1946 in Easton, Maryland, the son of the late Charles O. Davis, Sr. and Ethel Rowlenson Davis.
At the age of two, his family moved to Hobbs. He graduated from North Caroline High School with the class of 1964. He later earned his Associates in accounting from Goldey Beacom College. He later earned his Bachelor's Degree in accounting from the University of Baltimore.
He was married to Mary A Fountain on October 9, 1976. He served the community from 1994-2010 as Caroline County Register of Wills; was a county commissioner from 1990-1994; served as Past Chairman on the ethics commission from 2008-2009; past member of the Personnel Review Board; and President of the Register of Wills Chairman and Executive Committee from 1996-2005.
In addition to his county service; he served as the treasurer of Caroline Nursing and Rehabilitation, Inc., The Gables, The Caroline Foundation, CASA of Caroline, Past President of the Choptank River Yacht Club, and Past Treasurer of the Caroline Center, and former comptroller of Nanticoke Homes.
In his free time, Charlie loved the water. You would find him fishing, boating, and enjoying the outdoors. He loved traveling with his wife; and spending time with his many loved nieces and nephews.
Known for his integrity he would quote: "Don't ever confuse what is legal with what is moral.....You're either principled or your not."
He is survived by his wife, Mary A. (Fountain) Davis of Hobbs, a sister Lisa Schaefer of Bozman, and his beloved nieces and nephews: Richard Schaefer, Loren Schaefer, Steven Schaefer, Janna Schaefer, Tyler Fountain, Alex Fountain, Julie Fountain, Amber Fountain, Auburn Fountain, Hannah Fountain and John Boyle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew Ben Fountain.
A celebration of Charlie's life will be announced at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Choptank River Yacht Club, Post Office Box 145, Denton, MD 21629.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
