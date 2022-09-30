Charles P. McCaslin, Jr., of Taylors Island, Md, passed away on September 25, 2022. He was born on December 9, 1957 to Parents, Charles (Pete) McCaslin and Dorothy B. McCaslin. He attended school in Towson, Md and graduated from Towson High school in 1975. He attended Culinary school and worked as a Chef in Baltimore, Maryland before moving to the Eastern Shore in 1995. He transferred to the Eastern Shore Procesing & Distribution Facility of the USPS in Easton, where he worked as a Maintanence Mechanic for a total of 34 years of service.
Charlie's hobbies included, playing ice hockey from the age of 7 to the age of 19. He sailed on the original Pride of Baltimore and loved the Baltimore Ravens. He never wanted to miss a game. Charlie was always smiling, enjoying the little things in life and just being blessed by having his family around. He built a wonderful home on the Chesapeake Bay for his family, where they all enjoyed the sunsets, bird watching, reading and all of the sounds of nature.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Bonnie, daughters Caitlyn McCaslin (Abbie), Stephanie Bargerstock (Billy), Granddaughter, Olivia Porter and sister, Ellen Koser (Barry).
Charlie donated his body to science and a Memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, make donations in Charlie's name to:
