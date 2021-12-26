Charles Paul Whitehead "Chuck" EASTON — Charles Paul "Chuck" Whitehead., born March 1, 1929, died December 20, 2021. Survived by his loving wife of 67 years Mary Laub Whitehead., children Donald (Diana), Michael (Laura Toma) and Linda (Frank D'Eufemia), grandchildren Rachel Barron (Matthew), Dana, Lauren Marek (Kevin) and JP, and great grandchildren Beatrice Barron and Freddie Marek. Chuck enjoyed a very active and adventure filled life centered around being near and on the water. He attended Kings Point Merchant Marine Academy and served in the United States Coast Guard in the Korean War. Chuck and Mary settled in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY to raise their family where he was active in the Kiwanis Club, the volunteer fire department, coaching his kids sports teams and officiating high school football and wrestling, the Coast Guard Auxiliary and where he was also a founding member and first President of Temple Beth Shalom. Professionally Chuck took particular interest in energy conservation and engineering, and returned to school to obtain a bachelor's degree in 1978 from Iona College in New Rochelle, NY. Together Chuck and Mary enjoyed traveling and particularly cruises to warmer climates with close friends. In retirement Chuck and Mary had settled on the eastern shore of Maryland and were well established in the town of Easton, MD. Here Chuck followed his love of the water, boating and staying active with the Coast Guard Auxiliary, volunteering at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum and the Restore outlet of Habitat for Humanity. An avid tinkerer, mechanical wizard and sports fan these traits were passed along to his children and we are forever grateful for that. In the last year Mary and Chuck relocated back to Westchester County, New York to be closer to family. The family asks that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to a local branch of Habitat for Humanity in the name of Chuck Whitehead.
