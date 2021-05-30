Charles V. Harrison ST. MICHAELS — Charles Victor Harrison, Sr. "Mr. Charlie" passed away after a courageous physical battle due to complications from a medical procedure, at his home with his family by his side on Sunday May 23, 2021.
Born in St. Michaels on June 29, 1934 he was the son of the late Victor C. and Hannah Lambdin Harrison.
Mr. Harrison was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Estelle F. Harrison.
Mr. Harrison is survived by two sons; Charles V. Harrison, Jr. (Karen), Stephen B. Harrison (Deborah) and daughter; Valerie Harrison Jones. Three grandchildren; Crystal Meehan, Brandon Harrison (Nichole), and Mitchell Jones (Dani), five Great-grandchildren; Jacqulyn, Anthony, Brave, Jubilee, and Honor. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother; Robert Harrison, two sisters; Victoria Woodruff, and Virginia Ruark.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations in his memory may be made to; Talbot Hospice Foundation 586 Cynwood Drive Easton, MD. 21601.
Arrangements are entrusted to; Framptom Funeral Home - Ostrowski Chapel 312 S. Talbot Street, St. Michaels, MD, 21663. (Please visit www.framptom.com for on line condolences)
